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Pope Leo XIV says 'Enough of the idolatry' as he grows increasingly frustrated over war

Pope Leo XIV leads a vigil for peace inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 11, 2026.
Pope Leo XIV leads a vigil for peace inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 11, 2026. Copyright  AP Photo
Copyright AP Photo
By Lucy Davalou with AP
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Leaders have used religion to defend their actions in the war. US officials, especially Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, have spoken about their Christian faith and described the US as a Christian nation fighting its enemies.

Pope Leo XIV did not hold back on Saturday as he denounced the “delusion of omnipotence” that is powering the US-Israel war on Iran and urges political leaders to stop and engage in peace processes. All while, the US and Iran entered peace negotiations in Pakistan.

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During an evening prayer in St. Peter's Basilica Pope Leo XIV did not mention the US nor did he mention US President Donald Trump, however, his tone and message appeared directed at US officials and Trump, who have bragged of their military superiority and justified the war using religion.

“Enough of the idolatry of self and money!” Leo said. “Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!”

The US Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) announced on 3 March 2026 that it had received more than 200 complaints from military personnel from various branches of the armed forces - including the Marines, Air Force and Space Force - accusing their commanders of using extremist Christian rhetoric to justify war against Iran.

Among those in the basilica was the archbishop of Tehran, Dominique Joseph Mathieu. The United States was represented by Laura Hochla, the deputy chief of mission, the US Embassy said.

US-born Pope Leo XIV had initially been reluctant about openly criticising the war, however, he stepped up his criticism starting on Palm Sunday. Earlier this week, he condemned Trump's threats to annihilate Iranian civilisation calling them "truly unacceptable" and pushed for dialogue to be prioritised.

On Saturday, the pontiff called for all people of good will to pray for peace and demand an end to war from their political leaders.

Praying for peace, Pope Leo XIV said, was a way to “break the demonic cycle of evil” to build instead the Kingdom of God where there are no swords, drones or “unjust profit.”

“It is here that we find a bulwark against that delusion of omnipotence that surrounds us and is becoming increasingly unpredictable and aggressive,” he said. “Even the holy Name of God, the God of life, is being dragged into discourses of death.”

Leaders have used religion to defend their actions in the war. US officials, especially Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, have spoken about their Christian faith and described the United States as a Christian nation fighting its enemies.

Leo has said that God does not support any war, especially wars where bombs are dropped.

The Vatican is especially worried about Israel’s war with Hezbollah which is spreading into Lebanon, where Christian communities in the south are already suffering.

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