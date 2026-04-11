Video. Moment Artemis II capsule splashes down in Pacific

The three Americans and one Canadian have returned with a dramatic splashdown, as their capsule parachuted into the Pacific to close out a nearly 10-day trip to the moon and back.
The crew of four was the first to visit the moon since NASA’s Apollo era more than a half-century ago.
Artemis II set a distance record for space travel during the lunar flyby, surpassing 1970’s Apollo 13.
Ducking behind the moon’s far side, the astronauts captured views never before seen by the human eye as well as a total solar eclipse.