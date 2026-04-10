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People gathering around a giant version of Risk on display
No Comment

Video. Italy: From Go to Monopoly, board games bridge generations

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A new exhibition titled “0–99. Design for Play” opened on 10 April 2026 at Palazzo Arese Borromeo in Cesano Maderno, near Milan, turning a 17th‑century aristocratic residence into a large, interactive gallery of games.

The exhibition, part of Milano Design Week 2026,invites visitors to walk across a 90 m² Risk board and explore around 60 different games spanning multiple eras, from ancient pastimes to modern best‑sellers. The project places play at the heart of design, inviting guests to handle objects and participate in games rather than simply observe them.

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Running until 10 May 2026, the exhibition includes about 30 historical games such as Go, the Royal Game of Ur, chess, backgammon and playing‑card traditions, alongside modern titles like Monopoly and Connect 4. The curators draw on the “Atlante dei Giochi” to present games as systems of rules and social relationships, arguing that the tabletop becomes a kind of miniature public space where people negotiate cooperation, conflict and fun.

Designers such as Spartaco Albertarelli highlight how play helps people understand social dynamics, while the show also features crafted editions by Italian luxury brands, including custom wooden carrom tables, leather‑bound Battleship sets and special Game of the Goose boxes. A dedicated “Ludoteca” play space lets visitors sit down and actually play together, turning the exhibition into both a design showcase and a lively, social‑game evening.

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