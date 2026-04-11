Newsletter Newsletters Events Events Podcasts Videos Africanews
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Earth
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Euroviews
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
Newsletter Newsletters Events Events Podcasts Videos Africanews
Loader
Find Us
Flipboard Instagram Linkedin
Advertisement

Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners ahead of Orthodox Easter ceasefire

Ukrainian soldiers returning from Russian captivity get off the bus during a POW exchange between Russia and Ukraine in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, March 5, 2026.
Ukrainian soldiers returning from Russian captivity get off the bus during a POW exchange between Russia and Ukraine in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, March 5, 2026. Copyright  AP Photo
Copyright AP Photo
By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi with AP
Published on
Share Comments
Share Close Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below: Copy to clipboard Copied

The warring sides exchanged 175 prisoners of war each in a mediation facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, officials from both nations said.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners Saturday just hours before a temporary ceasefire was set to take effect for Orthodox Easter, officials from both nations said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The warring sides exchanged 175 prisoners of war each in a mediation carried out by the United Arab Emirates. The exchange also came just after both nations fired waves of drones at each other overnight.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched at least 160 drones at Ukraine, killing four people and wounding dozens more in the country's east and south, with the Odesa region being among the hardest hit.

Some two people were wounded in the attack on the Black Sea port city when drones hit a residential area, damaging apartment buildings, houses and a kindergarten, Ukrainian authorities said.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry reported 99 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight across Russia and occupied Crimea.

On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 32-hour ceasefire over the Orthodox Easter weekend, ordering Russian forces to halt hostilities from 4 p.m. Saturday until the end of Sunday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday described Putin’s move as a “humanitarian” gesture but said Moscow remains focused on a comprehensive settlement based on its longstanding demands—a key sticking point that has prevented the two sides from reaching an agreement.

Related

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to abide by the ceasefire, describing it as an opportunity to build on peace initiatives. But Zelenskyy warned there would be a swift military response to any violations.

“Easter should be a time of silence and safety. A ceasefire (at) Easter could also become the beginning of real movement toward peace,” Zelenskyy wrote in an online post on Saturday.

But he added: “We all understand who we are dealing with. Ukraine will adhere to the ceasefire and respond strictly in kind.”

A similar ceasefire was ordered by Putin last year during Orthodox Easter, but both sides reported multiple violations.

Go to accessibility shortcuts
Share Comments

Read more

Ukrainians shot down Iran's drones in the Gulf — what does Kyiv get in return?

Russia's president announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine, Kremlin says

Fiscal discipline as Ukraine's real test on the road to EU membership