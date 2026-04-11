Negotiations have begun between the US Vice President JD Vance who arrived in Islamabad on Saturday and Iran after progress was made in earlier indirect discussions. This is the first round of talks on how to convert a two-week truce with Iran into tangible passage for global shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and lasting peace, as officials publicly outlined competing preconditions.

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Three party talks with the US, Iran and Pakistan have begun after a reduction in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon and other preconditions being met, according to Iran's IRNA news agency.

Vance is leading the US delegation, which also includes President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Before departing for Pakistan, Vance warned Iran not to “play” the US, saying US negotiators won't be receptive.

Police officers stand guard as a vehicle believed to be carrying U.S. Vice President JD Vance makes its way upon his arrival for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad Anjum Naveed/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved.

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, was already in Islamabad.

US and Iranian officials meet separately with Pakistani PM

Qalibaf met on Saturday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Neither the Iranian delegation nor the prime minister’s office commented on the meeting in Islamabad.

US Vice President JD Vance also met with Sharif, along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kusher.

As talks readied to begin, details of negotiations remained unclear. There have been reports of a 10-point Iranian-drafted plan, which US President Donald Trump described as "a workable basis on which to negotiate," and a reported 15-point Washington plan—none of which have been formally unveiled.

Key issues expected in discussions

Sanctions, the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear enrichment, and Israel's attacks on Lebanon are among the major issues on the agenda for the discussions in Islamabad.

The United States has demanded that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial shipping route, which Tehran has effectively closed since the deadly US and Israeli 28 February attacks on Iran that sparked the war.

Iran has proposed charging transit fees to ships requesting passage and seeks recognition of its control over the small waterway; the US has rejected this proposal.

Members of the media work at a media center setup for the coverage of the US-Iran talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Anjum Naveed/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved.

Nonetheless, US President Donald Trump has suggested that the US and Iran form a "joint venture" to establish tolls there, something that stirred concern in Europe earlier this week and prompted a response.

"The Strait of Hormuz, like any other maritime lane, is a public good for all humanity, which means navigation must be free. Freedom of navigation must be restored," a commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

For Iran's part, the current discussions would only take place and succeed if there is a ceasefire in Lebanon and blocked Iranian assets are released. But early Saturday, media reports showed Israel was pressing ahead with strikes in southern Lebanon, killing at least three people.

According to Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, Tehran was entering Saturday’s talks with the US with “deep distrust” because of a pair of attacks Iran sustained in the middle of negotiations over its nuclear programme.

In a post on social media, Araghchi’s office, which called for Israeli attacks on Lebanon to stop, said in a post that Iran would fight back if it were attacked again.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Trump lashed out on his social media at what he calls "Fake News Media" arguing against a rhetoric that is saying that Iran is winning the war, Trump wrote, "everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG! Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft apparatus is nonexistent, Radar is dead, their Missile and Drone Factories have been largely obliterated along with the Missiles and Drones themselves and, most importantly, their longtime “Leaders” are no longer with us, praise be to Allah!".

The war has severely blocked off the Persian Gulf from the world economy, causing infrastructural damage in six of the region's countries and driving up oil prices globally.

At least 3,000 people have been killed in Iran, 1,953 in Lebanon by Israeli attacks, 23 in Israel, and over a dozen in Gulf Arab states from Iranian attacks.