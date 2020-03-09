Global arms trade increased in the last five years, new report shows

The largest exporters of weapons in the last five years were the United States, Russia, France, Germany and China.

The report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) also shows that Middle Eastern countries have been buying more weapons than before, with Saudi Arabia being the biggest importer worldwide.

Increase in exports from the US and France

The US has strongly profited from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the increasing demand for its military aircraft in other regions, such as Europe, Japan and Taiwan. More than every third weapon on this planet has been manufactured in the US, new data shows. The country holds a 36 per cent market share and is exporting arms into 96 countries overall. That is an increase of 23 per cent, compared to the five years prior.

"Half of US arms exports in the past five years went to the Middle East, and half of those went to Saudi Arabia," says Pieter D. Wezeman, Senior Researcher at SIPRI. "At the same time, demand for the USA’s advanced military aircraft increased, particularly in Europe, Australia, Japan and Taiwan."

The US' contribution to the global arms trade is not a development that can be attributed to US President Donald Trump. In fact, many of the largest arms deals were closed during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

France's arms trade increased by 72 per cent between 2015 and 2019, compared to the previous five years. It accounts for 7.9 per cent of the global arms trade.

Meanwhile, Germany's arms exports increased by 17 per cent in the last five years, placing it fourth among arms exporting countries. Despite the country's halt on exports to Saudi Arabia, Germany has made several other controversial deals in the last years, f.ex. with Algeria and Egypt.

Germany's best arms client is, however, South Korea, which has received four German submarines since 2015. South Korea is followed by Greece and Algeria.

Who buys the weapons?

The ongoing conflicts in the Middle East have countries there stepping up their weapons imports by 61 per cent compared to the years before, with Saudi Arabia being the world's largest importer between 2015 and 2019.

The country bought 130 per cent more weapons than during the previous five-year period and contributed to twelve per cent of global imports.

Even though there have been widespread concerns over Saudi Arabia's intervention in Yemen, the US and the UK continued to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia. In fact, 73 per cent of all weapons there come from the US and the UK.

The United Arab Emirates, similarly involved in the war in Yemen, but also in Libya, was the eighth largest importer of arms in the last five years - two-thirds of those weapons came from the US.

India was the second-largest importer worldwide. It's neighbour Pakistan ranks 11th. A lot of countries have been selling weapons to both of these feuding states for decades.