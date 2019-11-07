Turkey's Erdoğan will be met by pro-Kurdish protests on visit to Orbán

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heading to Budapest for further talks with Hungarian leader, Viktor Orbán.

Orbán is a staunch supporter of Ankara but the Turkish President will be greeted by pro-Kurdish demonstrators. They are planning to march through the city centre on his arrival to try and disrupt the visit in protest at Erdogan's recent incursion into northern Syria.

Protesters are expected to march on a bridge crossing the Danube and try to approach the venue where Erdogan and Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will give a news conference.

Appearing on Euronews's Good Morning Europe, the co-chair of the Hungarian Helsinki Committee human rights group, Marta Parvardi, explained the unusual bond between the two leaders.

The close relationship goes back to 2013 when Orbán was looking for trade partners in the East. He and Erdogan found an immediate understanding.

The alliance has strengthened since the migration crisis and the deal Erdogan struck with the European Union to hold back refugees coming from Syria.

Orbán hailed the change of the (Turkish) constitution, attended Erdogan's inauguration as a president and slowed down the EU's condemnation of the Turkish offensive in Syria.

What Hungary gets in return is not quite evident. While trade between the 2 countries is growing, it is still far from the goal set in 2013.

Not all Hungarians are happy with Orbán's friendship with Erdogan: further demonstrations are planned in response to what the organisers call the invitation of a war criminal to Hungary.

During Erdogan's last visit, only the demonstration supporting the Turkish president were permitted by the Hungarian authorities