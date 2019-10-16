The parents of British teenager Harry Dunn rejected Donald Trump's offer to meet the woman they hold responsible for their son's fatal crash after he revealed that she was sat in an adjacent room to their meeting at the White House on Monday.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, who travelled to the US this week to pressure Anne Sacoolas, 43, to return to the UK and face justice, said they were "a bit shocked" by the US president's "bombshell" offer, before declining it as "not appropriate".

"The bombshell was dropped soon after we walked in the room: Anne Sacoolas was in the building and was willing to meet with us," Charles said.

"We were a bit shocked, but it didn’t really make any difference to us, to be perfectly honest. She could have been two miles away; it’s just she was in the room next door."

Harry's family have stood firm on their position that they would be willing to meet Sacoolas, but only on the condition that such a meeting would be held in the UK.

Charles said: "We made it very clear that, as we’ve said all along, we will meet with her and we would still love to meet with her, but it has to be on our terms and on UK soil."

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in a road collision in August

In a statement to journalists on Monday, a spokesperson for the family said they "don't really see the point" of any meeting outside of this condition.

But Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat who was posted to the UK, has so far shown no intention of returning of her own accord, having only released an apology — via her lawyer — seven weeks after the August incident.

The 43-year-old claimed diplomatic immunity and flew back to the US after reportedly telling British police she would cooperate with their investigation.

Meanwhile, Harry's parents say they have seen CCTV footage of the moments leading up to their son's fatal collision near RAF Croughton base in Northamptonshire, and maintain that Sacoolas was driving her car on the wrong side of the road.

Speaking about their brief meeting with Trump on Tuesday, Charles and Dunn said the US president was "very gracious and respectful", and said they believed he "genuinely will look to try and resolve this".

They added that Trump initially rejected the idea of Sacoolas returning to the UK, but later softened his stance and said he may try to "push this from a different angle".