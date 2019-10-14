The mother of a teenager killed in a road crash that involved the wife of a US diplomat has said that to only receive a written apology after seven weeks is "just wrong".

Charlotte Charles, whose son Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in the collision in Northamptonshire in August, added that the written statement from Anne Sacoolas was "a bit too little too late".

"She needs to do the right thing," Charles said while fighting back tears during a press conference in New York on Monday, adding: "Face us as a broken family."

Charles went on to suggest that Sacoolas, 43 — who claimed diplomatic immunity and fled to the US after the crash — should "set an example to her own children...you can't just run away when you've done something so terribly wrong.'

She added: "We're not inhuman, we don't wish her any harm...But we need to hear it from her in her own words in the UK."

Courtesy of the Dunn family

A spokesperson for the Dunn family confirmed earlier in the speech that they "don't really see the point" in meeting with Sacoolas — despite her request made through her lawyer — unless she would agree to do so in the UK.

"It's a condition for us," he said.

Meanwhile, Harry's father Tim Dunn said he wanted to ask Sacoolas about the moments immediately after the fatal crash: "Did she comfort Harry; if she spoke to Harry."

He added: "All we want is justice for Harry."

The Dunn family are currently in the US taking part in media interviews to increase US focus on the case and place further pressure on Sacoolas to return to the UK of her own accord.

It comes after the UK Foreign Office said at the weekend that the 43-year-old did not have diplomatic immunity since she had returned home.