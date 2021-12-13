Prosecutors say Anne Sacoolas to face UK court over Harry Dunn death

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, is due to appear in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service said on Monday.

The case concerns 19-year-old Harry Dunn, who died in August 2019 when his motorbike collided with a car near a US base in central England.

Sacoolas, 44, returned to the US shortly after the crash, claiming diplomatic immunity.

The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 January, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

A CPS spokesperson said: “While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter.

“Anne Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings.”

The CPS had decided to charge Sacoolas with causing Dunn’s death in December 2019.