Amateur video has emerged that purports to show a gunman firing shots in the city of Halle, eastern Germany.

The footage shows the man, wearing military gear and a helmet, getting out of a car and firing several times, stopping to reload each time.

Two people were killed in the shooting, which happened on Yom Kippur — the holiest day of the year in Judaism when Jews fast for 25 hours seeking atonement.

