Two people killed and several injured in Germany street shooting

Two people were killed and several injured in a shooting in eastern Germany, police told Euronews.

It happened in the city of Halle and one or more suspects are on the run after fleeing in a car.

Police later said one person had been arrested, confirming the person arrested was a shooter.

"Our forces have detained one person," the Halle police wrote in a tweet. "We remain alert, however. We have deployed forces in and around Halle and are trying to stabilise the situation until we have all the relevant information."

The railway station in Halle, a city of 240,000, was closed down as a precaution amid the police operation.

Mass-selling daily Bild said on its website the shooting took place in front of a synagogue.

But a police spokesman could not confirm this to Euronews, saying it happened on a street containing both a church and a synagogue, not necessarily outside the Jewish place of worship.

On the same street is a Jewish cemetery.

The Associated Press reports a person interviewed on n-tv television said he had been in a kebab shop when he saw a man with a helmet and a military jacket who he said fired shots into the shop, in the incident in Halle.

Police said they were also investigating reports of shots fired in Landsberg, 15 kilometres (about 10 miles) from Halle, although it is unclear whether those reports relate to the incident in Halle.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.