No-confidence vote in UK government may be held next week: MP

Stewart Hosie, a senior MP from the Scottish National Party, has said the UK parliament may hold a no- confidence vote in the government next week.

The SNP MP told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that a no-confidence vote could be the only option to stop a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, which British PM Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he would like to push through.

“We have to do that because there is now no confidence that the prime minister will obey the law and seek the extension that parliament voted for only a few weeks ago,” Hosie told the BBC.

“If we are serious about the extension, that is the only game in town.”

The former SNP deputy leader added that all opposition parties, as well as Conservative rebels, would need to be united to stop a no-deal Brexit.

This comes after the Telegraph newspaper reported that the SNP and the main opposition Labour Party were discussing tabling the vote together.

The leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, has appeared to recently support the idea of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn taking over if Boris Johnson's government does collapse.

But the other major opposition party, the Liberal Democrats, say Corbyn is too divisive a figure to become prime minister.

If any new government could not get the support of a majority of MPs, then an election would be held.

If Johnson is toppled next week, he will have been the shortest ever serving prime minister in the UK, lasting only two months.