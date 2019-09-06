Watch: Guinness World Records reveals fastest garden shed

Guinness World Records has unveiled a fresh collection of unusual record-breakers, the latest in a long line of people who have done highly improbable things better than anyone else.

In the United States, Getti Kehayova's incredible ability to spin a 17ft (5.1 metres) titanium hula hoop earned her the Guinness World Records title for the "Largest hula hoop spun (female)".

Lisa and Chris Pitman hold the record for most pine boards broken in one minute with one hand. The husband-and-wife team smashed more than 500 blocks in one minute between them (Lisa 230, Chris 315). When not smashing pine boards, Lisa is the only female Taekwondo master in the UK.

Another record was smashed by Kevin Nicks, creator of the fastest garden shed, which zooms around Yorkshire in northern England at 80 miles per hour (128 kph).

The motorised shed boasts a 400 BHP turbocharged engine and broke the record by travelling at 80.67 mph.

In a category all of her own was Brittany Walsh, a circus performer from Portland, Oregon. She is the record holder for the farthest arrow shot using her feet, achieving a distance of 12.31 metres (40.38 feet).