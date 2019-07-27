'You'd be a very beautiful doll, like Barbie,' Greek restaurateur 'told' new UK PM Boris Johnson

The restaurateur at one of Boris Johnson's favourite Greek eateries has been telling Euronews about the time she talked to him about his hair.

Nikoleta Koutlaga runs a restaurant in Argalasti, Greece, near the new UK prime minister's family villa in nearby Horto.

´´"I told him about his hair, that it is quite long and floppy. He laughed. I told him: 'If you were a girl, you would be a very beautiful doll, you would look like Barbie," Koutlaga told Euronews' Apostolos Staikos.

Stanley Johnson, the UK prime minister's father, hired an architect to build the villa in the early 2000s, and the family have visited several times.

Locals told us that Nikoleta's restaurant was one of Boris' favourites in the area and that he loves her Greek food.

Johnson won the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and was installed as UK Prime Minister on Wednesday.

His family's villa is not his only link to the region: a Turkish village has been toasting Boris' appointment because his great-great-grandfather, Haci Ahmet Riza Efendi, was born there in 1813.

