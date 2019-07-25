Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch live: Boris Johnson addresses House of Commons for the first time as UK prime minister

By Rachael Kennedy  Euronews 
Watch live: Boris Johnson addresses House of Commons for the first time as UK prime minister
  • Boris Johnson is to address the House of Commons after meeting with his new cabinet
  • The new PM is expected to guarantee the rights on EU citizens in his address
  • This is his first such address after becoming prime minister on Wednesday

The UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson is addressing the House of Commons for the first time since taking over the leadership role from Theresa May.

You can watch the address live by clicking on the player above.

