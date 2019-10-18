Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Watch: Life in plastic is fantastic as Barbie opens her Dreamhome to guests

By Euronews with Reuters
Barbie girls can now live (temporarily at least) in a Barbie world, as their heroine's Dreamhouse is listed on Airbnb in celebration of her 60th birthday.

Barbie's Malibu mansion features an infinity pool with waterslide, a cinema, a sports court, a hobby studio, an outdoor dining area and a meditation space.

Guests can rifle through 60 years of fashion in Barbie's closet and admire her pilot's licence and medical degree, proudly displayed on the walls of her home.

Life in plastic costs $60 (€54) a night but fans may need to be patient as reservations are currently only available between 27 and 29 October.

Video editor • Olivier Vigouroux