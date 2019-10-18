Barbie girls can now live (temporarily at least) in a Barbie world, as their heroine's Dreamhouse is listed on Airbnb in celebration of her 60th birthday.

Barbie's Malibu mansion features an infinity pool with waterslide, a cinema, a sports court, a hobby studio, an outdoor dining area and a meditation space.

Guests can rifle through 60 years of fashion in Barbie's closet and admire her pilot's licence and medical degree, proudly displayed on the walls of her home.

Life in plastic costs $60 (€54) a night but fans may need to be patient as reservations are currently only available between 27 and 29 October.