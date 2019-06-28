'It's a great moment for French gastronomy,' world's best chef Mauro Colagreco tells Euronews

At 42, Argentinan Mauro Colagreco has earned every possible accolade a chef could hope for.

Earlier this week, his restaurant Mirazur on the French Riviera was crowned No.1 at the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony in Singapore, lauded for its fresh and seasonal Mediterranean cuisine.

Colagreco also became the first foreign chef to obtain 3 stars in the Michelin guide in France this year.

In an exclusive interview with Euronews, the new darling of world gourmets discussed the philosophy underlying his most acclaimed dishes.

“We make a real Mediterranean cuisine, it’s a Mediterranean cuisine to talk about territory but with a totally new vision of this territory, because of my roots, because of my background," Colagreco told Euronews.

The Latin American chef, who has Italian ancestry, had classical training with France's most renowned masters, including Alain Passard.

“One dish I really love is a fresh oyster with a pear consommé, a very, very clear consommé of pear. It’s a very clean, very simple dish but at the same time you have plenty of textures, plenty of flavours, the freshness of the pear, of the fruit, with the iodine of the oyster, it’s a really good combination," Colagreco said.

Mauro’s future projects include a new restaurant in Bangkok and developing the garden at his Mirazur kitchen.

He has also become an ambassador for a new generation of French chefs, as the European country's gastronomy is opening up to the world.

“It’s important to say to the people: come to see in France how it’s changing, the gastronomy. It’s a great moment for gastronomy in France," Colagreco said.