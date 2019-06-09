Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó claims mediation efforts to end the crisis have stalled

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said on Saturday that mediation efforts by Norway to help resolve the country's political crisis have stalled.

The self-declared president was speaking on a visit to the town of Cua on the outskirts of the capital Caracas.

"When a new meeting in Oslo takes place it's because we are closer to ending the usurpation, to the transitional government and free elections," Guaidó told supporters, "and when we are ready to take a step in that direction and when the regime is also ready, then we will have something, but not in the meantime."

Meanwhile hundreds of President Nicolas Maduro's supporters took to the streets of the capital chanting pro-government slogans and waving signs.

Venezuela remains deeply divided and mired in economic meltdown.

After Maduro reopend the frontier with Colombia on Saturday scores of people immediately gathered to make the crossing.

The border route into Cucuta in Columbia has become a lifeline for many Venezuelans who queue to buy food, medicine and other basic goods that they can no longer acquire in their own country.

United Nations aid agencies estimate that four million Venezuelans have now fled the country.