Belgium

Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido to meet EU's Borrell in Brussels

By Euronews with AFP
The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday he will meet with Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido in Brussels on Wednesday.

The European Union has recognised Guaido as the head of the Venezuelan parliament, which is run by his opposition party.

Guaido will also go to Switzerland later this week to attend the annual Davos meeting of world leaders.

"President Juan Guaido, who has been recognised as the legitimate president of the National Assembly, will be in Brussels", Borrell said. "I will meet with him on Wednesday."

