Watch: Thrill-seekers take 90 kph zipline ride off the Eiffel Tower

Volunteers jumped off a platform hanging 115 metres from the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday for a thrilling ride down an 800 metre zipline.

Participants sped across the Paris skyline to the École Militaire at 90 kilometres per hour.

A 32-year-old volunteer with the crew running the event, Cécile Bellanger, landed with a big grin on the other side of the Champ de Mars gardens after her ride.

"The scenery is just immense, and it lasts and it's incredible," she said.

The 260 lucky winners of an online raffle organised by Perrier will get to take a ride down the zipline starting tomorrow.