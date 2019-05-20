Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs on structure

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated and closed on Monday afternoon after a man tried to climb on the side of the metallic structure.

The official Twitter account for the Tower announced that it was closed ''until further notice''.

The man started his climb in the afternoon, around 3pm, and was believed to have climbed along the lifts' route.

Rescue teams were called on the scene shortly after he started his ascent.

Firefighters from the Group for research and intervention in perilous environment (or 'Grimp', which almost spells like the French word for 'climb') assisted the operation.

Visitors were advised to postpone their visit, while those already in the monument at the time the climber was spotted having to stay in on lockdown for a long time.

Some tourists managed to snap up a picture of the ''amateur climber'' :

It's not the first time a climb up the French capital's ''Iron Lady'' was attempted. In 2015, a man tried a climb in the middle of the night, but he had only reached the first floor when police stopped him.

The record is held by Alain Robert, known as the 'French Spiderman', who illegally climbed the whole Tower in 1996, reaching the top in 45 minutes.

The Eiffel Tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in 1889, celebrated its 130th-anniversary last week.