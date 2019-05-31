Watch: Exhibition transports Londoners to War of the Worlds

Londoners can now be transported to the Martian invasion of H.G. Wells' Victorian novel The War of the Worlds.

An interactive exhibition featuring theatre, virtual reality and holograms ensure a suitably terrifying fight for survival.

Visitors will find themselves at the invasion on Horsell Common in Surrey, join the march of the fighting machines to the capital and flee the invasion on the River Thames, in scenes which intersperse virtual reality with live-action characters from the novel.

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience opens on May 31.