Watch: Eiffel Tower celebrates 130th anniversary with laser show

The Eiffel Tower celebrated 130 years since it opened to the public with a laser show on Wednesday, 15 May.

Rising 324 metres (1,063 feet) above the French capital, the "Iron Lady" was designed by Parisian engineer Gustave Eiffel and built for the 1889 Universal Exhibition.

The construction of the city's most enduring symbol took between 300 and 450 workers two years, two months and five days to complete.

Seven million tourists visit the Eiffel Tower each year, with a total of 300 million visitors from across the world since 1889.

