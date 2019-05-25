Hancock joins Boris Johnson and three others in race to replace May

British health minister Matt Hancock has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Theresa May, who announced she would resign on Friday, June 7.

He is one of five senior figures in May's Conservative Party to put their names forward to replace the 62-year-old.

Ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson, his successor Jeremy Hunt, international development minister Rory Stewart and former work and pensions minister Esther McVey have also announced they would be interested in the top job.

May announced her departure date on Friday after angering senior figures in her party with her latest plan to deliver Brexit.

The proposal opened the door to a confirmatory referendum if MPs approved May's blueprint for divorcing with the EU.

MPs rejected three previous incarnations of May's Brexit deal earlier this year, leaving parliament deadlocked.

She attempted to break the stalemate by finding a compromise solution with the main opposition party, Labour.

But the talks eventually broke down.

Labour said the uncertainty over May's future meant any deal agreed now could easily be torn up by her successor.

