Who is favourite to replace Theresa May as UK prime minister?

UK prime minister Theresa May has set a timetable for her departure — and fired the starting gun for those jostling to replace her.

Her former foreign minister, Boris Johnson, has claimed he will be in the race to get into 10, Downing Street.

But who else is favourite to head up the Conservative Party and the UK's government? And what will each change of leadership have on the burning issue of the day, Brexit?

Boris Johnson: 11/4

According to Oddschecker, the favourite to take control of Tory leadership is Brexit campaigner and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Johnson, 54, who also served as Mayor of London from 2008-2016, has been one of the most vocal Brexiteers.

Boris Johnson at the 2019 British Insurance Brokers' Association conference BIBA 2019 CONFERENCE/Handout via REUTERS

He became the first Tory to publicly throw his hat in the ring to replace May during an appearance at a British Insurance Brokers' Association event in Manchester on Thursday.

"Of course I'm going to go for it," the BBC cited Johnson as saying on Thursday.

Dominic Raab: 13/2

Bookmakers have dubbed Esher and Walton MP, Dominic Raab, the second most likely Tory to command leadership of the party.

Raab followed David Davis as the UK's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union before resigning from May's cabinet in November 2018, due to his disapproval over the Cabinet position on the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Dominic Raab, leaves 10 Downing Street. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls

At the time of his resignation, Raab said he could not support the PM's deal because the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presented a “very real threat” to the integrity of the UK and was also opposed to the indefinite backstop arrangement.

Raab, who studied law at Oxford and then Cambridge, played a prominent role in the Leave campaign of 2016 and has potentially candidacy has already inspired a 'Ready for Raab' social media campaign promoting the MP's claim to conservative leadership.

Michael Gove: 10/1

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove is next on the list with 10-1 odds to seize command of the Conservatives.

Michael Gove arrives at Cabinet Office in London REUTERS/Toby Melville

The 51-year-old MP for Surrey Heath was born in Edinburgh, Scotland and came in third place behind Theresa May and Andrea Leadsom in the 2016 Conservative Party leadership election following the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron.

Gove was one of the first politicians to publically back Brexiteers and described his decision to campaign for Britain to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum as "the most difficult decision of my political life".

Gove, who is also an author and columnist for The Times, has recently warned hardline Tory eurosceptics that leaving the EU without a deal "wasn’t the message of the campaign I helped lead".

Jeremy Hunt: 11/1

Coming in fourth right behind Gove with 11-to-1 odds is current British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

US Secretary of State Pompeo (L) poses with Hunt (R) in Brussels REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir

The 52-year-old MP representing South West Surrey gained national recognition for his leadership in overseeing the 2012 London Olympics, which led to his appointment as Health Secretary.

During the 2016 referendum to leave the EU, Hunt supported Britain's remain campaign.

In 2017 however, he stated that he had changed his mind and now supported Brexit, citing the "arrogance of the EU Commission" in responding to the UK government in the Brexit negotiations.

Matthew Hancock: 16/1

After the top four potential candidates, odds seem to drop for the next batch of Conservative leaders. Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock is next in line according to oddsmaker with a 16-to-1 chance to become Tory captain.

The 40-year-old MP for West Suffolk has recently defended Theresa May over her decision to hold talks with Jeremy Corbyn to end the Brexit deadlock and said Corbyn’s support for delivering Brexit trumped other concerns about him.

Rory Stewart: 20/1

Coming in with the next best odds is recently appointed Secretary of State for International Development, Rory Stewart, has served as MP for Penrith and The Border since 2010.

Stewart, 46, gained notoriety as senior collation official in Iraq from 2003-04 and for his book Occupational Hazards or The Prince of the Marshes, about his time governing in Iraq.

The Hong Kong-born, Harvard graduate said following Brexit that Britain must "make the best out of Brexit," and that the UK should be "energetic and optimistic" about their position. Stewart stressed the need to invest now more than ever in "rebuilding Britain's international position."

Sajid Javid: 20/1

Another 20-to-1 longshot is current Home Secretary Sajid Javid. The MP for Bromsgrove in Worcestershire since the general election of 2010, Javid is also a former managing director at Deutsche Bank who was an early advocate for an EU referendum but remained a backer for the Remain campaign to the disappointment of pro-Brexit Tories.

Javid, 49, who is known to have held Eurosceptic views in the past, has made it clear since the referendum that he is sceptical of softer Brexit options such as remaining in the customs union, saying the free trade area was an “intrinsic” part of the European Union and that voters had given “clear instructions” when they voted to Leave.

Penny Mordaunt: 22/1

The first woman the bookmakers are taking seriously to bid for Tory chief is current Secretary of State for Defence Penny Mordaunt.

The enthusiastic Brexiteer is being considered one of the main darkhorse candidates to ascend to the top of the conservative ticket as she is one of the last remaining pro-Brexit members of May's cabinet.

Long Shots:

Priti Patel: 40/1

Jacob Rees-Mogg: 50/1

David Davis: 66/1

Gavin Williamson: 150/1

David Cameron: 200/1

Nigel Farage: 250/1