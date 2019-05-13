Deaths linked to Germany crossbow killings climbs to five

Two more bodies were found on Monday after three people died over the weekend after being impaled by crossbow bolts.

The trio — a 53-year-old man and two women, aged 30 and 33 — were discovered on Saturday at a hotel in Passau, Bavaria.

The guests had booked a triple room for three nights, arriving on Friday evening. There was heavy rainfall that night which, combined with the rushing sounds of the nearby River Ilz, could explain why no-one in the hotel heard unusual coming noise from the room, according to Euronews German journalists.

Police then searched the home of the 30-year-old female victim in north Germany, where two more bodies were found.

An autopsy on the three victims from the hotel was carried out on Monday and was due to be released on Tuesday.