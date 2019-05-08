Royal baby: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show off their newborn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been showing off their new baby in front of the cameras at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy — weighing 7lbs 3oz (3.2kg) — around 6.30 CEST on Monday.

A beaming Harry, announcing the birth, said both mother and baby were doing "incredibly well" and that he was "absolutely thrilled".

"Um, it’s magic, it’s pretty amazing," said Meghan on Wednesday. "I mean I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy."

Harry and Meghan spoke to reporters ahead of introducing the baby to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

"It will be a good moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum is with us as well," added Meghan.