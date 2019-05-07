After the arrival of a royal baby, who is in line to Britain's throne?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their first child, a son, on Monday, heralding a new addition to Britain's royal line.

But after Queen Elizabeth II, who sits where on the line of succession to Britain's throne?

Britain's royal line

1. Charles, Prince of Wales

Prince Charles is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, making him heir apparent of the crown.

2. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge is the eldest son of Prince Charles, and the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He is pictured here with his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

3. Prince George of Cambridge

Prince George, 5, is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte, 4, is the middle child and second eldest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Queen Elizabeth II is her great-grandmother.

5. Prince Louis of Cambridge

Prince Louis is the third and youngest child of the Cambridges, and is a great-grandson to Queen Elizabeth II. He celebrated his first birthday just two weeks ago.

6. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

The Duke of Sussex is the youngest son of Prince Charles and younger brother of the Duke of Cambridge. He is pictured here with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

7. Baby Sussex

The first child, a boy, of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was born in the early hours of Monday morning. An official announcement of the birth was placed outside Buckingham Palace that afternoon.

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

The Duke of York is the second eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, and brother to Prince Charles.

9. Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York.

10. Princess Eugenie of York

Princess Eugenie is the youngest child of the Duke of York, and is sister to Princess Beatrice.