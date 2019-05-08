Royal baby names: Spencer is favourite but 'Donald' is a real outsider at 500/1

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed off the latest royal arrival in Windsor today, all eyes are on the betting for what the newborn will be called.

According to bookmaker comparison site Oddschecker, Spencer is now the clear favourite for the royal baby's name, following a stream of bets in the last 24 hours.

In a shock twist, bookmakers have cut odds on the name from 50/1 into just 4/1 after 38% of all bets over the last 12 hours were placed on the left-field choice.

Bookmakers have installed ‘Alexander’ as the second favourite at 5/1 followed by ‘James’ and ‘Arthur’ which both follow next at 10/1.

The name Theodore has been puntered heavily on Wednesday, being cut from 20/1 into 10/1.

Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek: “With Spencer and Theodore the two names popular in the betting, it does seem like Harry and Meghan are going to dispense with the usual list of regal names.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Donald is not heavily fancied as the name for the latest British royal - that's currently trailing the field at 500/1.