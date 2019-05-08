Iran threatens uranium enrichment if world powers do not keep promises: Rouhani

Iran plans to partially withdraw from the nuclear deal ratified in 2015 if other signatories do not keep their promises, the country's president, Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Rouhani made the comments in response to the the US' withdrawal on the deal, which happened exactly a year ago.

In a speech broadcast on national television, Rouhani said the remaining signatories - the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China and Russia - had 60 days to implement their promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors from U.S. sanctions.

He added that Iran may increase its uranium enrichment, which is currently limited under the deal.

Iran told ambassadors from the signatory countries that it would roll back some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.

Rouhani warned of a firm response if Iran's nuclear case is referred again to the United Nations Security Council, but said Tehran was ready for negotiations over its nuclear programme.

He also said his country will no longer sell enriched uranium and heavy water to other nations.

In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister reinforced Rouhani's words, saying world powers had a "narrowing window" to reverse the decision.

He added: "After a year of patience, Iran stops measures that US has made impossible to continue".