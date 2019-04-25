EU cannot accept migrants drowning in Mediterranean, Ska Keller tells Euronews

Ska Keller, the Green candidate for the EU's top job, told Euronews it was unacceptable for the bloc to let migrants drown in the Mediterranean.

"I cannot accept that in 2019 we're living in an EU where people are drowning in the Mediterranean," she said. "We know where they are drowning and we are not helping at all. We're even stopping people who want to help and this is something I don't' want to see in the European Union."

Ska Keller kicked-off a series of Euronews interviews with those in the running for the EU’s top job after May's elections

