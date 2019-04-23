Egypt referendum: 88.3% back changes that could see President al-Sisi stay in power until 2030

Nearly 90% of Egyptian voters have backed constitutional changes that could see President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stay in power until 2030.

They made their voices known in a referendum.

Egypt's election commission announced the results on Tuesday, saying 88.83% of voters had approved the reforms.

"These (changes) are effective from now as your constitution," commission chairman Lasheen Ibrahim told a news conference broadcast on state TV, adding that more than 23.4 million voters had endorsed the changes in the referendum.

The amendments, which were approved by Egypt's parliament last week, will extend Sisi's current term to six years from four and allow him to run again for a third six-year term in 2024.

They will also bolster the role of the military and expand the president's power over judicial appointments.

The turnout of the vote — held from April 20-22 — was 44.33%.