MPs set to again debate Brexit alternatives in bid to break deadlock

British members of parliament will hold a second series of “indicative votes” on various Brexit options later on Monday, as the country continues its chaotic slalom course towards the EU exit door.

You can watch the debate and vote live on this page from 16.30 CEST.

Monday’s voting will be a major test for “softer” Brexit models, with pressure mounting on MPs to rally round a particular option.

Alternatives to Theresa May’s deal negotiated with Brussels include a customs union and a common market, as well as a second referendum, and leaving without a deal.

Last week saw all eight proposed options fail to secure a majority in the House of Commons, while the prime minister’s withdrawal deal was also defeated for the third time.

A push towards a softer Brexit would likely intensify the power struggle between government and parliament. It would also increase pressure on the prime minister, whose Conservative Party has been hardening its stance against such a move. The Cabinet is split down the middle.

The UK remains gripped by a political and constitutional crisis, less than two weeks before its scheduled departure from the EU under the revised Brexit timetable. By law, the UK will leave the EU on April 12, unless both sides agree on a further delay.

What will happen on Monday?

After a debate, the Commons Speaker John Bercow will announce the options he has selected for the second round of voting on Monday evening. The process will be the same as last week: MPs will mark “yes” or “no” alongside each option.

Many options on the order paper are the same as those put forward last week, but some have been replaced with alternatives. The results are not binding on the government.

Unilateral right of exit from backstop (A): Proposed by Conservative Brexiteer John Baron. This new motion says the UK should leave the EU on May 22, amending the Withdrawal Agreement to allow the UK to exit the Irish backstop of its own accord.

The backstop is designed to guarantee an open border between EU member the Republic of Ireland, and Northern Ireland in the UK, if no free trade agreement is reached. The EU says that to allow the UK a unilateral right to exit would defeat the backstop’s purpose.

No deal in the absence of a Withdrawal Agreement (B): Also put forward by John Baron, this calls on the UK to leave the EU on April 12 if no Withdrawal Agreement is passed by the House of Commons.

A similar motion on March 27 was defeated by 400 votes to 160.

Customs Union (C): Proposed by Conservative Remainer Ken Clarke. It calls for the government to negotiate "a permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU".

This call for a close EU-UK trading relationship would involve reduced checks on the Irish border, but would prevent the UK from pursuing an independent trade policy.

Last week it lost by only eight votes, with 264 in favour and 272 against.

Common Market 2.0 (D): Proposed by Conservative Remainer Nick Boles. It calls the government to negotiate for a “Norway-plus” style deal which would see the UK negotiating a customs arrangement, remaining part of the Single Market, to join the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the European Economic Area (EEA).

On 27 March it was defeated by 283 votes to 188.

Confirmatory Public Vote (E): Tabled by Labour backbenchers Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson, it bars a Brexit deal from being implemented and ratified unless it has been approved by the people of the UK in a referendum.

Last week this option lost by 295 votes to 268, a margin of 27.

Public vote to prevent no deal (F): this new motion by Labour’s Graham Jones and the Conservative Dominic Grieve says that if the UK is heading for a no-deal Brexit, this should be put to a public vote.

Parliamentary Supremacy (G): a new motion proposed by anti-Brexit MPs, setting out a series of steps designed to prevent the UK from leaving the EU without a deal.

In the last two days with such a scenario looming, it seeks to instruct the government to seek to extend the Brexit process. If that fails, parliament should vote on “no deal”. If that is rejected, the UK should revoke Article 50, and an inquiry should be held to examine a future UK-EU model that could command support on both sides.

A previous proposal to cancel Brexit by Joanna Cherry off the Scottish National Party (SNP) lost by 293 votes to 184.

EFTA and EEA (H): Proposed by Conservative Brexiteer George Eustice, it calls for the UK to seek a further short Brexit delay in order to rejoin the European Free Trade Association, and assert its rights as a member of the European Economic Area. It also calls for “additional protocols” to be negotiated with the EU on the Irish border and agri-food trade.

A previous version of this motion lost by 300 votes to 65.

