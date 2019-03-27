Watch live: May faces MPs' questions ahead of Brexit votes

Under-fire Theresa May is facing MPs' questions on another key day for the country's planned departure from the EU.

You can watch embattled May face members of parliament from 13h CET on this page. If you can't see the video player above, click here.

PMQs summary

May defended her deal, saying it would deliver Brexit quickly, unlike other options considered by MPs later on Wednesday. "We have a deal that cancels our EU membership fee, which stops the EU making our laws, which gives us our own immigration policy, ends the common agriculture policy for good, and ends the common fisheries policy for good," she said. "Other options don't do that. They would lead to delay, uncertainty, and risk never delivering Brexit. We can guarantee delivering on Brexit if this house supports the deal."

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn described May's government as "chaotic and incompetent" and said it has driven the UK "into chaos".

Corbyn also told May that "a plan B must be found" for Brexit, reminding her that "you know the scale of the crisis when the TUC and the CBI are united" in calling for another Brexit option.

Corbyn asked May if she would respect the result of this afternoon's indicative votes and whether she would bring any proposal to the EU would one win a majority vote.

Theresa May replied that she is "delivering Brexit".

Jeremy Corbyn called on Theresa May to "change course" on Brexit, "or go".

Theresa May replied that Corbyn's Labour front bench is the “biggest threat to our standing in the world.

Stewart Hosie, an MP for the SNP, called on Theresa May to resign and said she is "liable, responsible, culpable for the chaos that is the Brexit debacle".

The SNP's Ian Blackford regretted that "yet again another Tory prime minister is willing to ride off into the sunset and saddle us with a crisis in the UK

" and asked May if she feels "no sense of responsibility for what she has to do." If May does not respect the will of parliament, he said, she will continue to "be held hostage by the extreme right wing of the Tory Party".

Asked by MP Maggie Throup about the the revoke Article 50 petition, which has gathered more than 5.5 million signatures, and the potential "threat to democracy" if the system allows people around the world to sign it, May replied that the digital service has assured her that fraudulent signatories are being removed from the petition.

The MP Sir Peter Bottomley, from May's Conservative party, told May that "most people in the UK" want MPs to vote to support her Brexit deal. The PM replied that the way to guarantee that Brexit happens is to vote for the deal.

Steve Brine, a Conservative MP who quit May's cabinet earlier this week, called for a "safe" Brexit with a deal.

Chi Onwurah, a Labour MP, warned that the situation is grim: "parliament gridlocked, the government paralysed, households stockpiling, the UK's global reputation trashed"... She said May is "incapable of holding the government together, let alone the country" and asked: "Will she not consider that she is making a terrible mistake?"

What is set to happen later

Later this afternoon, MPs will hold a series of indicative votes in a bid to try and solve the deadlock around Brexit.

May's EU divorce deal has twice been rejected by the UK parliament and she is trying to build support so it can pass over the coming days.

Reports suggest she could indicate a date for her resignation today in an attempt to convince MPs to back her Brexit agreement with Brussels.

May is expected to make the concession during a meeting with MPs of her Conservative Party, the 1922 Committee, in Westminster at around 18h CET, report Reuters.

Pro-Brexit MPs who until now had sworn to never vote for May's deal, like prominent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, wrote in an op-ed in the Daily Mail newspaper that he was "ready to back May's deal" to avoid a long Brexit delay, a catastrophic no deal Brexit, or no deal at all.

"I have come to this view because the numbers in Parliament make it clear that all the other potential outcomes are worse and an awkward reality needs to be faced", he wrote.

To explain his position, he added in a Twitter post: "Half a loaf is better than no bread", meaning he would rather have a half Brexit than no Brexit at all.

Earlier on Wednesday, the British parliament will debate on what sort of Brexit the UK should decide on. An indicative vote is scheduled at 20h CET, with several Brexit options laid out. MPs will be able to vote on as many as they want. Results will be announced at 9PM GMT (10PM European time).

The British parliament has twice voted against May's deal, in January and February.

Three ministers quit Theresa May's cabinet on Tuesday after the government lost a vote in the Commons on the amendment that allowed parliament to vote on alternative solutions to her deal.