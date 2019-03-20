Watch live: UK opposition forces emergency Brexit debate

UK parliament speaker John Bercow has granted an emergency debate on the proposed Brexit extension.

Shadow Secretary of State for Brexit Sir Keir Starmer requested the debate under parliamentary protocol Standing Order 24.

Labour's Starmer said the most important thing to do now was to "take time to find the purpose of the extension and what a majority can get behind".

He added that what must not happen is that Prime Minister May use up the next three months to continue with her the strategy of "my deal or no deal" to try and force her withdrawal agreement through — he called this a “blinkered approach”.

Her deal "loses all credibility" every time the process of voting on it is repeated, he said.

Starmer said instead that she should use an extension to provide parliamentary time for the house to agree on a different approach to Brexit and move forward.

"A public vote with credible leave and remain options" was what the extension should be about, he added.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay responded by saying: "The house has spent a lot of time talking about Brexit but not a lot of time deciding."

He shot down Labour's plans for an alternative deal as "simply not credible".

Not acting on the decision of the people on Brexit would be "damaging to the UK's reputation around the world," according to Barclay.

Both no Brexit and a no deal Brexit are "undesirable" outcomes, he said — while no Brexit would be damaging to the UK's credibly, a no-deal scenario would be damaging to the economy.

He added that there are three options: no Brexit, no-deal, or to support May's deal.

