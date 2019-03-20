Watch live: EU chief Donald Tusk set to respond to May's Brexit extension request

EU Council President Donald Tusk is set to give a speech on Wednesday that will react to UK PM Theresa May's decision to ask Brussels for a Brexit extension until June 30.

You can watch it live on this page from 17h CET

In a letter to the EU sent on Wednesday, May requested an extension to Article 50, which she triggered on 29 March 2017 and gave the UK two years to negotiate its EU exit.

The planned Brexit date, on 29 March 2019, is just nine days away.

The EU27 leaders will meet to discuss Brexit at the European Council in Brussels on March 21. But the topic is placed fourth after Europe’s economy, climate change, and the upcoming EU-China summit in April.