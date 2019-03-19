Raw Politics in full: Facebook fallout and the EU's artificial intelligence race

Losing patience

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow announced on Monday that he would not allow a third vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. Bercow in a statement said the government cannot "resubmit the same proposition or substantially the same proposition as that of last week which was rejected by 149 votes".

In order to bring May's Brexit deal forward for a third vote, Bercow said a "demonstrable change".

Yellow-vest ban

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday night banned yellow-vest protesters from certain zones in Paris. The areas included the Champs Elysees in addition to "other town centres which have been particularly hard hit by this crisis".

The statement comes after violent protests broke out on Saturday that saw buildings set alight and stores looted. The Associated Press, citing Paris police, reported that 192 people were arrested while 60 others were injured in the demonstrations, including police officers and firefighters.

Facebook fallout

Calls for social media platforms to do more to tackle extremist content have grown louder in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand last week. Facebook on Monday said it removed from the platform 1.5 million copies of the video showing the shootings.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will work with Facebook in a bid to stop all circulation of the video, but added that "ultimately, the responsibility does sit with them".

AI race

The European Commission announced on Monday that it will dedicate more than €2 billion to develop artificial intelligence help sustain the European Innovation Council.

"Global competition is intensifying and Europe needs to deepen its innovation and risk-taking capability to compete on a market increasingly defined by new technologies," said the European Commission in a statement.