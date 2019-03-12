Greek mountain town greets Lent with colourful parade through town

Residents of the Greek mountain town of Sochos, northeast of Thessaloniki, greeted the arrival of Lent on Monday with a carnival and procession.

The tradition, known locally as "Clean Monday", dates back to ancient times and sees local men parade through the town's main streets wearing tall, ribbon-covered masks topped with colourful costumes.

After the procession is finished, the men gather in the town's main square to dance.

The festivities mark the end of carnival season and announce the beginning of the 40-day Lent period.