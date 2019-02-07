New sketch in 'Doodler' serial killer case from 1970s released

Police in San Francisco on Wednesday released a new sketch in the decades-old case of a suspected serial killer who targeted gay men in the 1970s and announced a $100,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the identification of the suspect.

He was dubbed "the doodler" after he told a man, who became a victim but survived, that he was a cartoonist, according to NBC Bay Area.

Known as "Doodler," or the "Black Doodler," the unidentified man is believed responsible for killing 14 gay men all over San Francisco from 1974 to 1975. via NBC Bay Area

He is suspected in at least five homicides of gay, white men between January 1974 and June 1975, San Francisco Police Commander Craig McCracken said Wednesday at a news conference.

"These homicides that occurred in San Francisco at the time, were gripping the community and there were many questions about why the victims were targeted," he said.

The bodies of four victims were found on Ocean Beach, a fifth at Golden Gate Park.