Volcano of Fire triggers new exodus just months after killing hundreds

GUATEMALA CITY — Disaster coordination authorities have asked 10 communities in Guatemala to evacuate and go to safe areas after an increased eruption of the Volcano of Fire.

The 10 communities have at least 2,000 residents, but each community will decide if they evacuate or not. Antigua al Rescate, an organization that helped communities after a devastating eruption in June, and a newspaper in the capital reported at least three communities were doing so.