British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered another blow to her authority after Transport Minister Jo Johnson resigned over the government's plans for Britain's departure from the European Union.
May suffers new blow as minister resigns over Brexit
The younger brother of former foreign secretary Boris Johnson - Jo Johnson called May's proposal a "terrible mistake".
"We are barrelling towards an incoherent Brexit that is going to leave us trapped in a subordinate relationship to the EU, with no say over the rules that will govern huge swathes of our economy," Johnson said. "This is completely unacceptable and unsustainable for a proud democracy such as our own".
Johnson, backed the Remain side during the referendum said it would be "a travesty" not to have a second referendum.
In the meantime, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said talks between London and Brussels were making progress.
"I think we are at a sensitive point in the negotiations, a successful outcome is not guaranteed but I think it is possible in the next couple of weeks," Varadkar said on Friday (November 9).
The Northern Irish DUP - who May relies on for her parliamentary majority - has criticised the government's proposed plan, saying it could allow Northern Ireland to be separated from the UK.