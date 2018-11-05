In what many are seeing as an indicator for next year's national elections, Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party has had contrasting results in regional polls.
Polish vote for ruling Eurosceptic party splits between town and country
The Eurosceptic group did well in provincial assemblies, but fared badly in the major cities.
The opposition took the biggest Polish cities, but the Law and Justice Psrty won outright in 9 of the 16 regions.
The second round of local elections in Poland took place in nearly 650 municipalities, following up the first round a fortnight ago.
In the first round, none of the candidates received more than half the valily cast votes.