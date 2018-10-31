Feds charge Chinese intelligence officers with stealing U.S. plane technology

By Tom Winter with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 31/10/2018 Text size Aa Aa

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities charged twoChinese intelligence officers and a team of hackers Tuesday with stealing U.S. and French airplane technology over a five-year period. The intelligence officers, Zha Rong and Chai Meng, worked for the Jiangsu Province Ministry of State Security in Nanjing, a local foreign intelligence arm of China's Ministry of State Security.

From January 2010 to May 2015, according to the indictment, the officers and their hackers stole technology for a turbofan jet engine used in U.S. and European commercial airliners. The engine was being developed through a partnership between a French company with an office in Jiangsu Province and a U.S. company. Prosecutors say that members of the conspiracy used insiders to hack the French company, while hackers also mounted cyber intrusions into companies that made parts for the engine, including firms based in Massachusetts, Arizona and Oregon.