People are still reeling from attack on college in Kerch

In Crimea, people are still reeling from a gun and bomb attack on a technical college in Kerch, which claimed the lives of 20 people.
The attack was carried out by an 18-year-old student on Wednesday - the motive is still unclear.
Euronews spoke to survivors, who gathered at a memorial organized nearby the college.
Andrey Nikiforov , a third-year student said: "My best friend Artem was standing next to me when we went to the workshops of our college, which were close to the plant and then we heard the first bang, I was so exhausted, I couldn’t even move, I was so scared and my friend took me and carried me to safety."
Timofei Androsov, a second-year student said the incident will stay with them "forever" and "they will never forget" it.
Speaking at a forum in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attack appears to be "the result of globalisation,"
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, prompting international condemnation and sanctions.