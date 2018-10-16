Good morning, Europe, here are the key developments so far today:
Live: British 'spy' charged, Saudi search and France floods
Spying charge: British PhD student Matthew Hedges was charged with spying by United Arab Emirates on Monday after being arrested in May.
Jamal Khashoggi: Turkish investigators have entered Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate, two weeks after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. US President Donald Trump has sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to talk with Saudi Arabia's King Salman.
Deadly floods: At least 10 people died in south-west France on Monday when some of the worst flash floods in a century turned rivers into raging torrents that engulfed homes and swept away cars.
Follow our live updates here: