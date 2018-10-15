Good morning, Europe. You can follow our live updates below but here are the key developments we're following:
Live
Live: Bavaria poll surprise; Brexit latest; and deadly storm in France
Now Reading:
Live: Bavaria poll surprise; Brexit latest; and deadly storm in France
Election surprise:Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies suffered their worst election result since 1950 in a regional poll on Sunday. The Greens came second and Alternative for Germany entered the state parliament for the first time.
Brexit talks stall: There were whispers of a Brexit breakthrough over the weekend, but high-level discussions stalled on Sunday evening ahead of a key EU summit this week.
Deadly flooding: Five people die as violent rain lashes southwestern France on Monday morning, AFP reports.