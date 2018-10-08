Bulgarian authorities are investigating the rape and murder of an investigative reporter. Thirty-year old Viktoria Marinova is the third journalist to have been killed in the EU this year.
Raw Politics: Bulgarian reporter becomes Europe's third murdered journalist this year
Two journalists, one from the investigative news website Bivol, were arrested last month. They were working with Marinova on a story involving alleged corruption in EU-funded projects in Bulgaria. Raw Politics spoke to Bivol's editor Atanas Tchobanov, while in the studio Tesa Arcilla and Darren McCaffrey are joined by The Telegraph's Brussels correspondent James Crisp, Maltese MEP with the EPP group Roberta Metsola and Ernest Sagaga from the International Federation of Journalists.