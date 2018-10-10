Speak out to protect Bulgaria's women | View

By Hillary Margolis

The reported rape and murder of journalist Victoria Marinova, 30, in Bulgaria this weekend raises concerns about threats to media freedom. But it also serves as a stark reminder that Bulgaria should prioritize efforts to combat violence against women. Instead, authorities are taking worrying steps to eschew Europe’s most far-reaching tool to fight it.

Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court dealt Bulgarian women a devastating blow when it ruled in late July that a comprehensive regional treaty to address violence against women is unconstitutional. Over 40 Bulgarian groups and prominent people immediately condemned the decision. European institutions should, too.

Bulgaria is one of eight EU member states that have not ratified the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Domestic Violence and Violence against Women, known as the Istanbul Convention. In February, parliament members requested a ruling on the convention’s compatibility with Bulgaria’s Constitution, amid claims that the convention’s calls for gender equality aim to encourage homosexuality, and warnings that it could lead to “questioning traditional values of Bulgarian society.”

In an eight-to-four ruling, the Constitutional Court declared that the convention’s use of “gender” as a social construct contravenes Bulgaria’s Constitution, which specifies a binary understanding of “sex”-- male and female – that is “determined at birth.” Despite the Bulgarian constitution’s protection against sex-based discrimination, the court says this “does not mean equal treatment of both sexes” because biological differences must be taken into account. As one legal scholar wrote, “[T]he court literally reduced women to their childbearing function.”

More and more frequently, European governments are using fear-mongering arguments to advance homophobic and sexist agendas. Efforts to prevent and respond to gender-based violence are becoming frequent casualties of such politics. It is a dangerous game, and European Union and Council of Europe leaders should vehemently object.