Time is running out in the search for survivors, after a deadly earthquake and tsunami struck Indonesia last week.
Desperate search continues as death toll rises after Indonesia earthquake
Desperate search continues as death toll rises after Indonesia earthquake
The death toll has passed 1,400 people and more than 2,500 were injured, according to Reuters.
Rescuers continue to dig through the debris of collapsed buildings, where they believe people may still be buried.
The earthquake is thought to have damaged more than 65,000 homes.
"There's no heavy equipment available to try to clean up, so a lot of people are doing this work by hand. They are also still looking for the missing. Nobody knows how many people were pulled out to sea," said NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer, speaking to Good Morning Europe from Indonesia.
"People here are growing desperate, and they need everything, they need fuel, fresh water, and importantly information," she added.
The earthquake hit just off central Sulawesi, which is northeast of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.